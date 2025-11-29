Crash on I-65 Between Semi-Truck and Car Causes Fire, Lane Closures

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving a semi-truck and a car closed I-65 on Indy’s south side early Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police said the collision happened just before 2 a.m. near mile marker 101 of I-65 at County Line Road. The crash caused the vehicle involved to catch on fire and the semi-truck overturned onto both northbound and southbound lanes.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their exact injury status is unclear.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes and the left two northbound lanes were closed for more than three hours.