Former Mooresville Student Gets Prison Sentence for Planning School Shooting

WISH-TV

MOORESVILLE, Ind.–A teenager from Mooresville, who planned a school shooting on Valentine’s Day earlier this year, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday.

Trinity Shockley, who had been held in Morgan County for nine months, said she has been dealing with lots of mental health issues and bullying that led her to plan the attack. The judge also sentenced Shockley to five years of probation, emphasizing the potential harm her actions could have caused.

Court documents say Trinity is transgender, going by the name Jamie. Shockley’s threats were directed to Mooresville High School.

Shockley apologized in court and expressed remorse for her actions, stating that she is receiving mental health treatment and taking medication.

Investigators say this case highlights the importance of public intervention in preventing such incidents and the need for ongoing mental health support for individuals like Shockley.

Shockley was also fined $590.