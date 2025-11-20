Trump is OVER Epstein Questions

The tension surrounding the Epstein files has reached a boiling point, with President Donald Trump unleashing his frustration on reporters who continue to press him on the issue. As the bill to release the Epstein files heads to Trump’s desk, his inconsistent messaging has created a self-inflicted political headache.

During a recent meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, Trump’s patience visibly snapped when an ABC reporter questioned him about the Epstein files instead of focusing on U.S.-Saudi relations. “You are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions,” Trump fired back. “As far as the Epstein files, I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. I threw him out of my club many years ago because I thought he was a sick pervert.”

The confrontation didn’t end there. In another heated exchange with a Bloomberg reporter, Trump reportedly dismissed her with “Quiet, piggy” when she attempted to ask an Epstein-related question while he was listing associates of the deceased financier.

Hammer says while he supports Trump, the president dug himself in a hole with how he’s dealt with the Epstein files. “Trump has screwed this up from the beginning, If you’re not involved, then just say release it all, make sure no victims get harassed, protect the victims, but put everything out there… But instead you tried to block it. When you tried to block it, it looks like you’re trying to cover up something.”

Let’s now forget the very mishandled PR approach at the start of Trump’s new term, including a questionable stunt involving social media influencers at the White House holding fake Epstein files binders.

While Trump shouldn’t have to put up with left’s underlining ‘gotcha’ style questions, should he have to keep addressing Epstein questions? Hammer and Nigel discuss below.