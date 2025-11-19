Listen Live
Gov. Braun & Sen. Young Speak Out on Redistricting Battle

Published on November 18, 2025

Governor Mike Braun and Sen. Mike Young didn’t hold back on The Hammer and Nigel Show when addressing the growing political tension between the governor’s office and Indiana Senate Pro Tem Rod Bray over congressional redistricting efforts.

Governor Braun discussed how Bray’s resistance to a special session for redistricting has put him at odds with not only the governor’s office but also President Trump and much of the Republican establishment.

“When the President has talked to him twice, Vice President has come in twice, and he’s trying to justify that there’s not a need to do something because he’s not in the mood to do it… he is getting cornered more and more.”

State Senator Mike Young expressed his outrage over Bray’s refusal to call a special session…

“We’re in this mess because Rod Bray didn’t have the backbone to make it nine to zero back in 2021. He could have done it, he didn’t do it, and now we’re sitting here all because he wants to be nice and fair.”

The governor pointed to a major development that occurred the day of the interview – the Indiana House’s decision to break with the Senate and return in December to work on redistricting maps. Braun described this as a “game changer” that has fundamentally altered the political dynamics.

As Governor Braun put it, “We’re in the second inning now,” suggesting this political battle is far from over.

Be sure to listen to both interviews with Gov. Braun and Sen. Young with Hammer and Nigel.

