Lawrence Township Schools Teachers Getting 2% Raise

Lawrence Township Schools Teachers Getting 2% Raise Under New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Published on November 14, 2025

WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–Teachers at the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township will be getting a 2% salary increase under the new 2025-26 Collective Bargaining Agreement that was approved at a board meeting Friday morning.

The agreement was made between the district and the Lawrence Education Association. Teachers hired for the 2025-26 school year will be placed on a new salary schedule, while those hired prior to board approval of the contract will remain on the existing schedule.

If, after the 2% raise, a returning teacher’s salary is below the applicable cell in the new hire schedule, their pay will be adjusted to match that level. Teachers who have earned the Early Literacy Endorsement will receive a one-time $250 increase to their base salary in recognition of their professional learning and contributions to early literacy outcomes.

It also includes a 9.5% increase to both parties’ current health insurance premiums and a 0.6% increase to the Teacher Retirement Fund (TRF) contribution rate, consistent with state requirements.

“The district remains financially strong, with an S&P Global bond rating of A++. We are proud to offer a compensation package that values our teachers’ dedication while maintaining the long-term fiscal health of the district. The MSD of Lawrence Township continues to balance responsible fiscal management with its commitment to attracting and retaining exceptional educators. We are grateful for the collaboration between the LEA and district leadership as we move forward together in service to our students and community,” said Dr. Shawn A. Smith, Superintendent of Lawrence Township Schools.

