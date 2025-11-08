Murr, Impractical Jokers Joins The Hammer & Nigel Show!

Impractical Jokers star James “Murr” Murray, stopped by The Hammer & Nigel Show to talk everything from highlights of the new season and his favorite spot in Indy!

During his in-studio visit, the television prankster revealed what makes his solo show different and shared hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from his hit TV series. Murray’s “interactive stand-up comedy show” at Helium Comedy Club features two distinct parts. “The first half of the show is stand-up comedy stories of horribly embarrassing things I’ve done in my life because of the TV show,” Murray explained. “The second half of the show I make up every night.” This improvised portion includes borrowing audience members’ phones to text their contacts and a live version of Impractical Jokers where Murray puts an earpiece in a volunteer’s ear and directs them to perform challenges on the streets of Indianapolis.

Murray also confirmed new episodes of Impractical Jokers begin airing January 15th. “Sal loses the first episode, and we made him go through a haunted house in Jersey while he was on the phone with Spectrum Cable trying to cancel his cable service,” Murray revealed. He also teased an upcoming episode featuring actor Justin Long in a particularly dark and hilarious product demonstration challenge.

