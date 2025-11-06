Listen Live
Local

AG Rokita Reacts to Murder, Rape Convictions

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Todd Rokita
Source: Office of Attorney General Todd Rokita / Office of Attorney General Todd Rokita

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s legal team recently secured a huge victory at the Indiana Court of Appeals, affirming the guilty verdicts and lengthy sentences for a convicted killer and a rapist, ensuring they will remain incarcerated. Rokita is reacting to the Indiana Court of Appeals decisions to affirm the guilty verdict of two men convicted of rape and murder.

The cases were filed in October, but the Appellate Court made its decision Wednesday.

In the first case, Nashawn Stephens was sentenced to 75 years for the 2022 killing of Tychius Derrickson, Stephens and an accomplice lured Derrickson to an apartment in Mishawaka, brutally beat him, and shot him three times. Stephens challenged the conviction, arguing a lack of direct evidence (no eyewitnesses, confession, or gun). The Court of Appeals rejected his appeal, finding that strong circumstantial evidence, including witness testimony, the timing of events, physical evidence, and Stephens’ actions post-crime, was more than sufficient to support the jury’s guilty verdict.

In the separate case, Jorge Juarez Lopez was appealing his 60-year sentence. He was convicted of multiple felonies, including rape, after breaking into a 17-year-old’s home in 2023, holding a knife to her throat, raping her, and threatening to kill her and her sister if she reported the assault. Lopez argued for a mistrial due to an emotional outburst by the victim during the trial. The Court of Appeals upheld the denial of the mistrial, agreeing that the trial judge’s strong instruction to the jury cured any potential prejudice.

“Our office works tirelessly to keep Hoosiers safe from the worst of the worst—from white-collar fraud to cold-blooded killers,” AG Rokita said. “This rapist and this murderer don’t deserve to walk free and I’m proud that the appellate court agreed with our arguments to keep them locked up and out of our communities for good.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Joe Hogsett at a council meeting
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Whitestown Police
Local

Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers

Police Lights
Local

3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

Police lights
Local

One Person Dead in Madison County Plane Crash

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

Mechanical Skills Inc Groundbreaking
Local

Beech Grove Breaks Ground on Plumbing Apprenticeship School

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close