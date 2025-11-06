Listen Live
Sports

Gainbridge Extends Sponsorship of the Indianapolis 500

Published on November 6, 2025

Scott McLaughlin
Paul Hurley/Penske Entertainment

Penske Entertainment Corp. and Gainbridge are sticking together for the long run. The two announced a new multi-year deal that keeps Gainbridge as the presenting sponsor of the Indianapolis 500.

They didn’t share the details, but both sides say the partnership is based on shared values — innovation, excellence, and making every second count.

“Partnering with the Indianapolis 500 is a natural fit for Gainbridge,” said Dan Towriss, president of Group 1001, the company behind Gainbridge. “The Indy 500 means a lot to Hoosiers and racing fans everywhere. We’re excited to keep celebrating the amazing drivers and loyal fans who make this event so special.”

Gainbridge first became the Indy 500’s title sponsor in 2019. Since then, its logo has appeared all over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway — from the famous Yard of Bricks to the Pagoda and Victory Podium.

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 24, 2026.

