Polk Co. Sheriff Grady Judd Joins The Hammer & Nigel Show!

Published on November 3, 2025

This interview may belong on the “Mount Rushmore Wish List of The Hammer and Nigel Show.”

We quote a lot of people, Sen. John Kennedy, practically every 80s comedy along with Adam Sandler movies, and of course, Florida’s Polk County Sherriff Grady Judd.

Hammer and Nigel were joined by one of America’s most recognizable—and outspoken—law enforcement leaders, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Known far beyond Florida for his no-nonsense style, sharp wit, and viral press conferences, Sheriff Judd has built a reputation for saying exactly what’s on his mind—and for backing his words with action. Whether he’s addressing crime, community safety, or accountability, his straight-talking approach has earned both national attention and widespread respect.

Hammer and Nigel spoke with Sherriff Judd about his career, how he handles repeat offenders, and more! Check out the whole conversation here:

