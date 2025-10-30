Source: Diego Morales / SOSDiegoMorales/X

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers. Let’s at least be honest about that and say to the delegates of the Republican Party, we can do better. So, let’s go do that.

Tony Katz:

Okay, let’s make sure we understand the very basics of the conversation. A grand jury investigating allegations of ghost employment. Now, I should note that this. Rumor of a grand jury certainly has gone on for a while. I should also note that no one knows until we know. People in the speculation game bore me. This is a story about the Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith and how a grand jury in Marion County is looking into allegations of ghost jobs.



Now, I must admit I didn’t know what a ghost job was. I had never heard of a ghost job. I understand the mafia parlance of a no show job and a no work job. A no work job is a job that’s given and let’s say in a construction site and for making sure certain materials get through with ease. “Yeah, these three guys, they’re on the payroll and yeah, yeah, no they don’t, they don’t swing a hammer. They’re just on the payroll and they’ll show up, but they’re not on the on the payroll that way. If anybody comes there, they are alright”. That’s a no work job. A no show job is someone gets paid they don’t even have to show up. So, I knew what that was. Don’t ask how I know things, just know that I know them. But I had not never heard of a ghost job. And I’m wondering if it’s the same thing, because it’s as we report it with John Herrick’s reporting at WIBC.com. It involves employees working outside their official duties while on the clock. So, give an example. I guess one could give an example of here I am, I’m working in the Lieutenant Governor’s office and “look at me, busy, busy, busy.” It’s like Brian in Family Guy, busy, busy busy. I’m so busy busy. And what they’re really doing is working on the campaign or working on their side hustle or so they’re there and they’re getting paid, but they’re doing all these other things. That’s the allegation.



Now, you we had heard about the grand jury stuff because of this nonsense regarding an AI video showing a lawmaker’s wife topless.

Listen to the “Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers” discussion in full here:

Listen to the Show in Full here:

Watch the show here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio