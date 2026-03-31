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2 Men, 1 Boy Arrested in Grant County Armed Robbery

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three people for using guns to threaten and rob another person.

Published on March 31, 2026

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GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, were recently arrested in Grant County in connection with an armed robbery.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects arranged to meet someone for a “firearm transaction.” Instead, deputies say the group used firearms to threaten and rob the individual.

Arrested were 20-year-old Robert Bodkins IV, 19-year-old Skyler Gifford, and a 17-year-old boy. The three are facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, theft, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

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