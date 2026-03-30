Mullins Late Three Seals Win for UConn over Duke 73-72

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Greenfield Central graduate Braylon Mullins drilled a three-point shot with 0.3 seconds left to propel the UConn Huskies over the Duke Blue Devils Sunday night 73-72 to put the Huskies in the Final Four.

Mullins, a freshman, was 0-4 before he hit that three and he finished with 10 points. After he put the shot in, Duke’s inbound pass was tipped up and knocked away to seal the victory.

Duke led by as many as 19 before the Huskies outscored them in the second half 44-28.

UConn (33-5) missed 17 of its first 18 attempts from 3-point range and finished 5 for 23. UConn has now won 18 consecutive games in the Sweet 16 or subsequent rounds. The last loss for the Huskies in those stages of the tournament came against Michigan State in the 2009 Final Four.

UConn faces Illinois in the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night at 6:09 pm EST. That will be followed up by Arizona facing Michigan at 8:49 pm.

Mullins led Greenfield-Central to a 23–4 record and averaged 32.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.7 steals per game while shooting over 47 percent from 3-point range in his senior season. He was named a 2025 McDonald’s All American in January 2025. He was then recognized in April as Indiana’s Mr. Basketball.