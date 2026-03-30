North Side Shooting in Indianapolis Leaves One Dead

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died early Monday in a shooting on Indianapolis’ north side.

Around 4:05 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers went to the 4300 block of Kingsley Drive, near North Ralston Avenue and East 43rd Street. They found a man with gunshot wounds, took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and he later died from his injuries.

Police say one person has been detained in connection with the shooting.