North Side Shooting in Indianapolis Leaves One Dead
INDIANAPOLIS — A person died early Monday in a shooting on Indianapolis’ north side.
Around 4:05 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers went to the 4300 block of Kingsley Drive, near North Ralston Avenue and East 43rd Street. They found a man with gunshot wounds, took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and he later died from his injuries.
Police say one person has been detained in connection with the shooting.
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