Hanna Commons Marks Two Years of Success and Stability

Source: Ivy Public Relations / Ivy Public Relations

INDIANAPOLIS— Hanna Commons, a 54-unit permanent supportive housing community in south Indianapolis, marked its two-year anniversary Tuesday, celebrating its significant impact on residents who previously experienced homelessness.

The outdoor event drew over 60 attendees, including Mayor Joe Hogsett, community leaders, developers, and residents, to recognize the project’s success in providing stability and comprehensive support.

The celebration included the official unveiling of two major community improvements made possible by a collaboration with Shiel Sexton, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful (KIB), AES Indiana, and the City:

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A large-scale mural on the building featuring natural elements like flowering dogwood blossoms and hummingbirds, created with input from residents and led by local artists Tiffany Black Behzad and Abdul Qahar Behzad.

A newly completed neighborhood park featuring 64 trees, native plantings, a pergola, and stone seating.

Mayor Joe Hogsett praised the development, stating, “Hanna Commons is still a shining example of how having a safe, affordable place to call home can truly transform the lives of our neighbors experiencing homelessness.”

Jennifer Disbro, Vice President of Community Health & Social Services at Adult & Child Health, which provides wrap-around services on-site, highlighted the measurable success of the integrated model:

100% of residents participate in support services.

80% regularly attend medical visits and ongoing primary care appointments.

50% of residents are enrolled in mental health services.

Disbro celebrated the impact, noting that the project is about more than just shelter. “This project has truly transformed lives. It’s more than housing – it’s hope, stability, and a pathway to wellness,” she said.

Since its opening in October 2023, Hanna Commons has served 69 households and 83 individuals, with the support services leading to 435 behavioral healthcare connections and assistance with 882 medical appointments.

The beautification efforts, including the mural and park, reinforce the property’s role as a true home and a welcoming space for the surrounding neighborhood, with developers committing to the community for the long haul.