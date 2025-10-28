Gov. Braun Elevates Workforce Focus and Names New IEDC President

Source: Indy Politics / other

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun said Tuesday the state will embrace the Crossroads of America motto.

“Indiana is proud to be the geographic Crossroads of America, and we are also proud to be at the crossroads of the nation’s leading industries, such as advanced manufacturing, life sciences, motorsports, and defense,” Braun said. “We will look for opportunities to lean into this identity and incorporate it into our work.”

Braun also talked about Josh Richardson, who has been declared as president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). Richardson’s job is to direct Indiana’s economic development by focusing on connecting regional strategies with the state’s efforts to improve its workforce and to grow businesses.

“Josh brings a rare combination of economic insight and workforce experience,” Braun said. “He understands that growth starts with people—and that the best way to strengthen Indiana’s economy is to make sure our employers, universities, and regional leaders are all moving in the same direction. I have full confidence in his ability to continue driving the state’s momentum and to create lasting opportunity for Hoosiers.”

Richardson previously worked as Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD), where made sure workers across the state were trained, skilled, and ready for high-paying jobs.

Mike Smith, who was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the DWD, is stepping up to become the Interim Commissioner (a temporary leader). The reason for this change is to keep the agency running smoothly and to maintain its focus on training workers and assisting businesses across Indiana.

“Indiana’s success has always come from its regions—from leaders who know their communities best and who build growth from the ground up,” David J. Adams, Secretary of Commerce said. “Josh understands the direct connection between talent and industry growth better than anyone. His leadership will ensure that the IEDC continues to support region-led partnerships that grow wages, strengthen productivity, and attract people and investment to Indiana.”

Richardson was born in Blackford County, and he earned his undergraduate degree from Ball State University and his law degree from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.