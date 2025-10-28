Listen Live
Local

NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive in Indiana Soon

Published on October 28, 2025

Weather in Indiana
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Rain is supposed to arrive in Indiana soon starting Tuesday night and lasting through at least Wednesday.

“The low pressure system that we’re dealing with is really going to be tracking across the southern parts of the state. That’s where we expect the rain. It will be along and south of I-70 from Terre Haute to Indianapolis,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Points further north will get some rain, but it won’t be as much as the southern portions of the state, says Puma.

“We’re also going to see winds on Wednesday have gusts reach around 30 mph. Those gusts will taper off as the day goes on,” said Puma.

Puma says you can also expect temperatures to be consistently in the 30 to 40 degree range during the overnight hours.

Even with recent rainfall, much of the state is still dealing with drought conditions, with northern Indiana getting the worst of it.

“Points north of I-70 are areas that are still being impacted by it. Those locations will get the lightest precipitation this week,” said Puma.

