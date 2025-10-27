Listen Live
Indiana Governor Mike Braun Talks More About Special Session

Indiana Governor Mike Braun Explains More About Decision to Call Special Session

Published on October 27, 2025

Mike Braun on Redistricting
WISH-TV

STATEWIDE–Indiana Governor Mike Braun explained more about why he’s calling a special session November 3 to discuss redistricting.

In an interview Monday afternoon on Tony Katz Today, Braun reiterated the need to do it because of actions taken by the Democrats.

“They don’t want the playing field even. I think once this gets to where it goes public, you’re going to see that the votes will be there,” said Braun.

Braun said Democrats haven’t “played by the rules” for a long time. Braun brought up actions taken by largely Democrat states such as California and Illinois to gerrymander so they can have more favorable maps for the 2026 midterms. He says when you see Democrats do that, don’t be surprised when Republicans respond in kind.

“I think any Senators who are still waffling or having trouble making up their mind, I think they’ll hear from their constituents who will tell them to go forward with it,” said Braun.

Indiana follows other Republican-led states, including Texas and Missouri, which have already made changes to their maps.

Previously, some members of Indiana’s delegation said the votes for redistricting wouldn’t be there.

“When you hear ‘the votes on that there,’ that’s largely coming from Democrats who don’t want it to occur,” said Braun.

Republicans already hold seven of the state’s nine congressional districts, or 77%. Fewer than 60% of Indiana voters chose a Republican at the top of the ticket in the 2024 presidential election.

Related Tags

Local News - State Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

