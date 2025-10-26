Listen Live
Local

Indianapolis Man Dies after Being Shot

Published on October 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

***UPDATE (7:02 a.m.)***: IMPD says that person was identified as a man, and he later died after being taken to a hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person was shot near the north side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

Police say they arrived on North Illinois Street, near North Meridian and 38th streets, after 4 a.m., and they found the person shot.

Officers say the person is in critical condition.

IMPD is investigating the shooting.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

Christopher M. Showalter
Local

Zionsville Murderer Back in Prison, Charged with Intimidation

Escaped Inmate from Police Custody
2 Items
Local

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Kam Jones
Local

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close