Tony Katz Discusses: Irvington Community Council Asks Mayor Hogsett To Skip Halloween Festival

Published on October 23, 2025

On his show, Tony Katz of 93.1 WIBC discussed a letter sent by the Irvington Community Council to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, formally requesting that he refrain from attending the 79th Historic Irvington Halloween Festival.

The letter, dated October 22, 2025, and signed by council president Sue Beecher, cites “serious concerns regarding actions taken by your administration,” specifically mentioning Chief of Staff Thomas Cook.

The council stated that several survivors of documented incidents reside in the Irvington neighborhood and have expressed discomfort with the mayor’s expected presence at the community-run event.

According to the letter, the council had attempted to privately seek clarification from the mayor’s office about his attendance but received no commitment.

This led to a formal vote to ask the mayor not to attend.

While acknowledging the festival is a public event and they cannot restrict his presence, the council urged him to consider the impact.

“At best, it would be a distraction,” the letter reads.

“At worst, it would be re-traumatizing for members of our community.”

Katz highlighted that the Irvington Community Council is one of the few groups publicly addressing the issues surrounding the mayor’s administration.

He commented on the perceived silence from other organizations, questioning what he sees as a lack of accountability based on political affiliation.

Katz noted the council’s recognition of the problem and concluded by betting that the mayor would likely attend the festival despite the public request.

listen to the discussion on the topic below.

