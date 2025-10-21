Listen Live
Young Offers Legislation to Help Those Get Paid During Shutdowns

Sen. Young Offers Legislation to Help Those Get Paid During Shutdowns

Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young introduced the Shutdown Fairness Act this week, ensuring that "hard-working Americans are paid during the government shutdown."

Published on October 21, 2025

Government Shutdown Looms As House And Senate Disagree On Funding Bill
Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) has introduced legislation to try and help hard-working Americans get paid during government shutdowns.

Sen. Young joined U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) in presenting the Shutdown Fairness Act this week. They say this legislation would appropriate funds for pay and allowances of “excepted” federal employees for periods of work performed during a lapse in appropriations. These workers are federal employees who must continue working during a lapse in appropriations because their duties involved performing essential services to protect life and property or ensure national security.

“Essential federal employees who continue to show up and do their jobs during this government shutdown manufactured by Senate Democrats shouldn’t pay a price,” said Senator Young. “The Shutdown Fairness Act would make sure these hard-working Americans are paid on time for the work they perform, just as they deserve.”

The government shutdown is one that Sen. Young again said is the fault of Democrats and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y).

