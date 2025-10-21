Source: David Shvartsman / Getty

Josh Bain Criticizes Indianapolis Leadership Over AES Deal on Kendall and Casey Show

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Josh Bain joined Kendall and Casey on 93.1 WIBC to discuss the controversial deal between the city of Indianapolis and AES, a utility company.

The agreement, which was announced last week, has sparked confusion and frustration among residents and council members alike.

Bain described the deal as a “major political miscalculation” and a “missed opportunity” to advocate for Indianapolis citizens.

Initially, many believed the agreement would prevent rate increases for residents.

However, it was later revealed that the deal only reduced costs for the city’s streetlights, leaving ratepayers to shoulder the burden.

Bain explained that AES, as a regulated monopoly, is legally allowed to maintain a set profit margin, meaning any cost savings for the city will ultimately be passed on to residents through higher utility bills.

The lack of communication from city leadership further exacerbated the issue.

Bain noted that council members, including himself, were left in the dark about the details of the deal.

“There was no communication with us,” Bain said, adding that even Democratic council leadership appeared uninformed.

The city’s delayed and vague press release only added to the confusion, leaving residents and council members scrambling for answers.

Bain also criticized the city for failing to include ratepayer advocates in the settlement process, likening it to a plea deal where one side is left out entirely.

He emphasized the need for Indianapolis leadership to take a stronger stance against utility rate increases, especially as residents face rising costs.

Listen to the interview below.