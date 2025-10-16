Listen Live
18-Year-Old Shot Dead at Lafayette Apartment, Suspect in Custody

Lafayette Police say they've arrested a woman in the shooting death of another woman inside an apartment Wednesday night.

Published on October 16, 2025

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An 18-year-old woman from Attica was shot and killed inside a Lafayette apartment Wednesday night.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to the apartment in the 900 block of N 9th St. just before 11 p.m. and found Dynasty Battle inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

After investigating further, officers arrested 20-year-old Grace Fultz, of Lafayette. She’s been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

Police say Fultz shot and killed Battle with a small caliber pistol that they recovered at the apartment.

The investigation is active.

