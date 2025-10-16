City Approves Rezoning Plan for West Side Homeless Development

INDIANAPOLIS — A plan to rezone land to build houses for homeless people on the west side of Indianapolis is moving forward.

The Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development approved the rezoning for construction of 10 duplexes for homeless people on the property of Lynhurst Baptist Church, located on South Lyndhurst Drive near West Washington Street. The church and the nonprofit Sanctuary Indy are collaborating on the project.

Founder and executive director of Sanctuary Indy Michelle Shelburne said the housing will be for the city’s most at-risk people and those who do not have a violent history.

“We know that if there’s any additional crime that comes, it comes because of the perpetrators on the individuals living in the community, not the tenants living in the community themselves,” Shelburne told WISH-TV this week.

Shelburne said they are following a “successful model” that other states have used to house those who are homeless.

“And other states are growing,” she added.

The development will include the duplexes, six tiny homes and a community center. Phase 1 of the construction will be for the tiny homes and then the duplexes and community center will be included in Phase 2.

Each tiny home is expected to be 350 square feet and includes a full bathroom, a bedroom, a kitchenette and a front porch.

Construction for the entire project is expected to be done by 2027.