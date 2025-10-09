Listen Live
Entertainment

Dolly Parton Shuts Down Health Rumors: “I’m Not Ready to Die”

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Country music legend Dolly Parton is setting the record straight about her health after speculation arose following the postponement of her Las Vegas residency due to “health challenges.”

In a video shared on social media, the 79-year-old icon reassured fans that she’s doing fine, saying she’s “not ready to die” and remains hard at work. While Parton confirmed she recently underwent some medical procedures, she emphasized that she’s not seriously ill.

The concern began after Parton’s sister asked fans for prayers, prompting worry among her followers. Addressing those rumors, Dolly thanked everyone for their love and support, making it clear she’s simply focused on recovery and self-care.

Adding a touch of humor, Parton also poked fun at a viral AI-generated image of her and Reba McEntire, saying she’s “still kicking” and very much alive.

Fans can rest easy knowing that Dolly Parton is on the mend — and not slowing down anytime soon.

SEE ALSO

Dolly Parton Shuts Down Health Rumors: “I’m Not Ready to Die”  was originally published on hankfm.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Mike Braun
News

Braun Comments On Rumor of National Guard Coming to Indy

Mugshot for Anthony Stout
Local

Former Marion County Bail Bondsman Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close