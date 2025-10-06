Indiana Hoosier Football Coach Curt Cignetti Talks Preparation for Oregon

Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The 7th ranked Indiana Hoosier football team is getting ready to face 3rd ranked Oregon on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Indiana’s Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti says Oregon is “big, fast, athletic, and physical.”

“Coach (Dan) Lanning has done a tremendous job with recruiting, development, and retention,” said Cignetti at a Monday press conference.

Cignetti says while he is looking forward to the challenge, he is confident in his team.

“We have a veteran team. They’ve been around the block. Most of them have been in games like this before,” said Cignetti.

He also complimented his quarterback Fernando Mendoza who threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt to help them beat Iowa.

“I just want Fernando, like the rest of the guys on the team, to relax and play their game. We’re just going to go out there and play our game and play it well,” said Cignetti.

He says preparation always needs to remain the same no matter the opponent.

“I say it all the time; you prepare for them all the same. Otherwise you’d be doing a disservice to your team if you’re all in one game and not all in on another. From that standpoint, it’s pretty much the same,” said Cignetti.

Both Indiana and Oregon are 5-0. Kickoff is Saturday afternoon at 3:30 pm EST.