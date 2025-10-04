Listen Live
WNBA Commissioner Denies Making Comments About Clark

WNBA Commissioner Denies Making Comments About Clark Endorsements

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert claimed she did not tell a player that Caitlin Clark's million dollar sponsorship deals are a credit to the league's platform.

Published on October 4, 2025

2025 WNBA Finals - Game One
Source: Ian Maule / Getty

LAS VEGAS — WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said there’s “a lot of inaccuracy” in the reporting about a conversation she had recently with Minnesota Lynx player and WNBPA Vice President Napheesa Collier.

During her exit interview on Tuesday, Collier said the WNBA has the “worst leadership in the world” and claimed that Commissioner Engelbert said Fever star Caitlin Clark “should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.”

“Obviously I did not make those comments,” Engelbert stated during a news conference prior to Game 1 of the WNBA Finals in Las Vegas on Friday. “Caitlin has been a transformational player in this league and a great representative of the game.”

Clark said in her exit interview on Thursday that she has “great respect for Phee” and that Collier “made a lot of very valid points.”

“I think what people need to understand, we need great leadership at this time across all levels,” Clark said Thursday in her first media availability since mid-July. “This is straight-up the most important moment in this league’s history.”

Several other WNBA players voiced their support for Collier and Clark on social media. WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike said in a post, “!!!! time is ticking and Phee speaks for me.”

Fever players Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham also spoke out. Hull, who’s the Fever’s alternate player rep for the WNBPA, said “I think I agree with everything Collier said.”

On Instagram, Cunningham wrote “people only know Cathy because of Caitlin… She’s the most delusional leader our league has seen. … AND IT SHOULDN’T EVER BE ABOUT OUR COMMISSIONER IN THE FIRST PLACE.”

Commissioner Engelbert added that it’s been disheartening to see so many players talk negatively about her and the state of the league.

“I’m a human too. I have a family. I have two kids who were devastated by these comments,” she said. “It’s been a tough week.”

According to Collier, Engelbert also said that the players should “thank their lucky stars” for the league’s media rights deal.

This has all unfolded as negotiations over a new CBA deal have stalled. Players are seeking increased salaries and revenue sharing. The current CBA expires Oct. 31 after the players’ union opted out of the current agreement last year.

“I highly respect the players and there’s a lot of emotion and passion going on right now because we’re in collective bargaining and the WNBA Finals,” said Engelbert.

Engelbert mentioned that she has talked with Collier through text ever since she gave her exit interview earlier this week. They plan to speak again sometime next week.

“If the players in the W don’t feel appreciated and valued by the league then we have to do better and I have to do better,” Engelbert said.

