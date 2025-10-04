Listen Live
1 Stabbed, Another Injured in Downtown Indy Early Saturday

IMPD said one person was stabbed and another was injured after getting into an altercation with someone.

Published on October 4, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were injured during a stabbing incident in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 300 block of W. Washington Street just after 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person had been stabbed while the other was injured from getting into an altercation with someone.

Police said the stabbing victim was reported to be in critical condition. The other was “awake and breathing.”

Officers believe the stabbing happened following a disturbance in a downtown alley.

IMPD said a person was detained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

