Listen Live
Local

Fatal Crash in Knox County, Semi Overturns in Cornfield

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Semi crash Knox County
Knox County Sheriff’s Office

KNOX COUNTY, Ind.–A man from West Salem, Illinois died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 41 South near Schenk Drive in Knox County Tuesday afternoon at around 12:15.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says the accident involved a semi-truck and trailer loaded with coal, which crossed the median and both northbound lanes before overturning in a cornfield.

The 48-year-old driver was the only person in the semi.

Police think he may have experienced a medical issue before the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Governor Braun Call The Special Session And Redistrict

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local

Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

Police lights
Local

Police Say “Unverified Threat” was Made on Westfield High School

Police lights
Local

Suspect Arrested, Woman Identified in Fatal Indy East Side Shooting

Brittany Fortinberry Mugshot
Local News

47 Charges for Ex-Martinsville Teacher After New Victim Comes Forward

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Man and Wife Dead After Shooting, Police Chase in Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close