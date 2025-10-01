Fatal Crash in Knox County, Semi Overturns in Cornfield

Knox County Sheriff’s Office

KNOX COUNTY, Ind.–A man from West Salem, Illinois died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 41 South near Schenk Drive in Knox County Tuesday afternoon at around 12:15.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says the accident involved a semi-truck and trailer loaded with coal, which crossed the median and both northbound lanes before overturning in a cornfield.

The 48-year-old driver was the only person in the semi.

Police think he may have experienced a medical issue before the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.