Listen Live
Sports

Aliyah Boston to Rejoin NBC Sports & Peacock as Basketball Analyst

Aliyah Boston to Rejoin NBC Sports & Peacock as Basketball Analyst

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston is set to have a busy offseason, as she finalizes a deal to return to NBC Sports as a basketball analyst, per...

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Aliyah Boston to Rejoin NBC Sports & Peacock as Basketball Analyst

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston is set to have a busy offseason, as she finalizes a deal to return to NBC Sports as a basketball analyst, per Front Office Sports.

Fresh off an improbable WNBA playoff run, the 23-year-old will again lend her expertise to the network’s coverage of Big Ten college basketball.

This marks Boston’s second stint with the network.

She made her broadcasting debut during the 2023-24 season as a studio analyst for Peacock’s women’s college basketball coverage, where she earned positive reviews.

Boston also expanded her media experience by joining ESPN’s coverage of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

By balancing her playing career with high-profile media roles, Boston is following a dual-career path similar to other notable athletes who have successfully transitioned into broadcasting.

The WNBA’s offseason calendar provides a unique opportunity for players like her to explore and build careers in media while still active on the court.

In addition to her television work, Boston will not be stepping away from the hardwood entirely.

She has committed to participating in the second season of Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, ensuring she stays sharp.

The talented forward also recently launched a podcast, “Post Moves,” with WNBA legend Candace Parker, further solidifying her growing presence in sports media.

SEE ALSO

Aliyah Boston to Rejoin NBC Sports & Peacock as Basketball Analyst  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local

Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Governor Braun Call The Special Session And Redistrict

Police lights
Local

Police Say “Unverified Threat” was Made on Westfield High School

Police lights
Local

Suspect Arrested, Woman Identified in Fatal Indy East Side Shooting

Brittany Fortinberry Mugshot
Local News

47 Charges for Ex-Martinsville Teacher After New Victim Comes Forward

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Man and Wife Dead After Shooting, Police Chase in Indy

Marion County Jail
Local

Former Inmate: Marion County Jail Overrun with Drugs

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close