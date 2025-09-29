Listen Live
Conspiracy Corner With Carl

Leftists Working To Overthrow The U.S. In 2028

This is the most terrifying thing the far left is doing to cripple our society that you don’t know about yet.

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hooded hacker doing computer sabotage
Source: Thana Prasongsin / Getty

Ethan Hatcher

Welcome back to Saturday Night on the Circle where I’m your bohemian coder Ethan Hatcher, and the podcasts are uploaded do WIVC dot com and Saturday Night on the Circle dot Fireside dot FM, and we’re streaming live on the YouTube Machine every Saturday night from seven to nine. Hop in the chat and join the fun. The work of leftist activists as a tireless and never-ending quest to sow the seeds of chaos in order that society might be destroyed so they can remake it anew to align with their utopian design.

The latest scheme from union agitators

… is to implode the national economy through strategically placed laborers in key industries who will simply walk away from their jobs in the spring of 2028. How can we hope to stop their evil plans to overthrow civil society? Here to tell you all the details of this dastardly machination is the steadfast guardian of truth, justice and the American Way. It’s producer Carl, who joins us for another edition of Carl’s Conspiracy Corner.

Please subscribe to the podcast here: Conspiracy Corner With Carl – Podcast – Apple Podcasts 

Listen to the discussion in full here: 

Listen to Saturday Night on the Circle in full here: 

Watch Saturday Night On The Circle: 

Listen to “Conspiracy Corner with Carl” in full here: Ep 30: Tylenol & Shots, Feds e… – Conspiracy Corner With Carl – Apple Podcasts

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local

Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

Police lights
Local

Suspect Arrested, Woman Identified in Fatal Indy East Side Shooting

Brittany Fortinberry Mugshot
Local News

47 Charges for Ex-Martinsville Teacher After New Victim Comes Forward

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (and Not-So-Secret) Talents of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Bright colorful autumn leaves texture background. Oak leaves close-up.
10 Items
Education

10 Fun Facts About Fall

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Man and Wife Dead After Shooting, Police Chase in Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close