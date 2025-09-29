Leftists Working To Overthrow The U.S. In 2028

Source: Thana Prasongsin / Getty

Ethan Hatcher:

Welcome back to Saturday Night on the Circle where I’m your bohemian coder Ethan Hatcher, and the podcasts are uploaded do WIVC dot com and Saturday Night on the Circle dot Fireside dot FM, and we’re streaming live on the YouTube Machine every Saturday night from seven to nine. Hop in the chat and join the fun. The work of leftist activists as a tireless and never-ending quest to sow the seeds of chaos in order that society might be destroyed so they can remake it anew to align with their utopian design.

The latest scheme from union agitators

… is to implode the national economy through strategically placed laborers in key industries who will simply walk away from their jobs in the spring of 2028. How can we hope to stop their evil plans to overthrow civil society? Here to tell you all the details of this dastardly machination is the steadfast guardian of truth, justice and the American Way. It’s producer Carl, who joins us for another edition of Carl’s Conspiracy Corner.

