Listen Live
Local

USA Gymnastics Chooses Noblesville for New Center

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Noblesville Training & Wellness Center
Source: USA Gymnastics / USA Gymnastics

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — USA Gymnastics has chosen Noblesville for its brand-new headquarters and a major training and wellness center.

The organization, which is based in downtown Indianapolis, picked Noblesville after looking at more than a dozen proposals from cities all over the country.

The new facility is going to be built in the city’s Innovation Mile district, that huge area dedicated to sports and business development, which is also home to the Noblesville Boom, the Pacers’ G League team.

The plan is for this new center to be a real hub for the sport, hosting everything from youth development programs to National Team training camps.

“The city is an incredibly enthusiastic and supportive partner as we look to develop a facility that is the heart and hub for the sport of gymnastics in this country,” Li Li Leung, the CEO of USA Gymnastics, said.

Now they do have a big fundraising campaign to get this built, and how much they raise will determine the final size of the project. However, the goal is to break ground in the spring of 2026 and have the whole thing finished by 2028.

“The new Training and Wellness Center will not only train Olympic level athletes, but host community focused events to develop young gymnasts. We look forward to this facility fostering growth among the sport by investing in the training facility to equip athletes with the tools and training needed to compete on the global scale,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Health Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local

Indiana Senator Jim Banks Targets Discord Over Violent Acts

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

Micah Beckwith
Local

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Fights Back Against Former Staffer

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close