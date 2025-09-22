Total Body Wellness Expands to Greenwood, Offers Health Solutions

Source: Total Body Wellness / Total Body Wellness

GREENWOOD, IN — A new approach to total health has arrived in Greenwood. Total Body Wellness, a clinic that began in Brownsburg, has expanded its unique “root cause medicine” philosophy to a new location, offering a comprehensive and holistic approach to wellness.

Co-owners Ashley Regal and Ellie Branagin founded the clinic five years ago in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when people were seeking to redefine what it meant to be truly well.

One-Stop Shop for Your Wellness Journey

Total Body Wellness prides itself on being a one-stop shop for health and wellness. “Our tagline says it all,” says Ashley Regal. “We want you to feel better, look better, and be better.” Unlike traditional medicine, which often treats symptoms in isolation, the clinic aims to put all the pieces of a person’s health puzzle together. From in-house lab work to assess hormones and vitamin levels, to addressing gut health and inflammation, Total Body Wellness offers a wide range of services. Services include:

Medical Wellness: Comprehensive blood work, hormone, and thyroid panels.

Holistic Pain Management: Shockwave therapy, PRP injections, and cryotherapy.

IV Therapy & Injections: For nutrient deficiencies and energy.

Nutrition & Fitness: On-site nutrition counseling and personal training.

Aesthetics: Laser hair removal, facials, and injectables (as a supplemental service, not a primary focus).

The new Greenwood location, which opened in the Center Grove area, mirrors the success of the Brownsburg clinic. “We really felt called to right where we ended up,” says Regal. “It reminds me a lot of Brownsburg, that town pride.” The new location will have its Grand Opening on October 9th, with an open house, free B12 shots, and complimentary InBody scans, which measure body composition.

My Personal Wellness Journey: WIBC’s Johnette Cruz

As part of a new health series, I’m embarking on a personal wellness journey with Total Body Wellness to better understand and manage my own health struggles. For a long time, I’ve felt a sense of disconnect with my body. I’ve had six surgeries, three organs removed, and live with an autoimmune disorder called interstitial cystitis, which was diagnosed in 2012. I’ve been open about my journey on social media, but in recent years, my body has not been responding the way it used to, particularly after I turned 39.

After a long conversation with Ashley at Total Body Wellness, I’ve come to understand that my symptoms—fatigue, brain fog, and weight gain—are not just a sign of getting older. They are a complex interplay of hormonal imbalances, gut health, and lifestyle factors.

The first step was a comprehensive InBody scan. The scan revealed that my body fat percentage and visceral fat levels are higher than optimal, which is a key indicator of internal inflammation. My extracellular water, which reflects inflammation, was also borderline high. This confirmed what I had been feeling for years—that my body was holding onto something it didn’t need.

The plan moving forward includes an extensive blood panel to check my hormone ratios, adrenal health, and micronutrient levels like iron and Vitamin D.

It was a surprise to learn that even with my hysterectomy years ago, my ovaries may still be affected by a compromised blood supply. It was also eye-opening to learn that an iron deficiency could be affecting everything from my energy to my libido, or that my body might not be able to effectively convert thyroid hormones.

A key part of my journey will be a stool test to examine my gut health. The providers at Total Body Wellness explained that my gut may have been compromised by years of stress, medications, and my autoimmune disorder. This could be creating a “leaky gut,” where undigested food particles enter the bloodstream and trigger inflammation, which can affect everything from mood to weight loss.

For years, I’ve felt unheard by doctors who would simply tell me that my blood work was “in range,” even when I was in pain and exhausted. This journey with Total Body Wellness is about finding answers, not just temporary fixes. It’s about finding out why I feel the way I do and getting a clear, personalized plan to move forward.

If you’re interested in learning more about how you can address some of your health concerns, watch and listen to the full interview HERE.

I’m excited to share my progress and hope this journey encourages other women to seek a holistic approach to their health. For more details, go to http://www.totalbodywellness.com