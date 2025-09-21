Listen Live
NWS: Lower Temperatures and Storm Chances

Published on September 21, 2025

Storms Possible This Week
Source: X / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Widespread showers are then likely to arrive Sunday night.

“As far as early in the work week, we’re expecting upper 70s,” says Aaron Updike, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “Then, as we get to later parts of the work week, Indiana may start to see the dew points drop a little bit more, so it won’t feel quite as muggy outside, and temperatures will remain in that mid to low 70s.”

Showers and storms are expected Monday evening and night, with periodic rain chances possible throughout the week. Updike adds that “the state should start feeling a little bit more of that cooler air” later in the week.

