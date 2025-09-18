Listen Live
Ed Sheeran Announces 2026 Lucas Oil Stadium Concert

Published on September 18, 2025

Ed Sheeran is set to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 10, 2026 with his highly anticipated Loop Tour. The stop is one of more than 20 dates across North America, giving fans in Indianapolis a chance to see the singer live.

Sheeran released his eighth studio album, Play, on Sept. 12. Presale begins Sept. 23 at 9 a.m., with an exclusive American Express presale starting at noon the same day. The general sale kicks off Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.

Sheeran was Spotify’s second-most-streamed artist of the 2010s, and his smash hit “Shape of You” has racked up 4.5 billion streams. Known for blending heartfelt lyrics with catchy melodies, he’s built one of the most successful careers in modern music.

This will be Sheeran’s first Indianapolis show since 2017, when he played Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He also performed at the Old National Centre’s Egyptian Room in 2012.

Here is a list of the complete tour:

June 13, 2026 — Glendale, AZ (State Farm Stadium)

June 20, 2026 — Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium)

June 25, 2026 — Milwaukee, WI (American Family Insurance Amphitheater / Summerfest)

June 27, 2026 — Chicago, IL (Soldier Field)

July 4, 2026 — Denver, CO (Empower Field at Mile High)

July 18, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV (Allegiant Stadium)

July 21, 2026 — San Diego, CA (Petco Park)

July 25, 2026 — Santa Clara, CA (Levi’s Stadium)

August 1, 2026 — Seattle, WA (Lumen Field)

August 8, 2026 — Los Angeles, CA (SoFi Stadium)

August 15, 2026 — Minneapolis, MN (U.S. Bank Stadium)

August 21, 2026 — Toronto, ON, Canada (Rogers Centre)

August 22, 2026 — Toronto, ON, Canada (Rogers Centre)

August 29, 2026 — Detroit, MI (Ford Field)

September 4, 2026 — East Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium)

September 5, 2026 — East Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium)

September 25, 2026 — Foxborough, MA (Gillette Stadium)

September 26, 2026 — Foxborough, MA (Gillette Stadium)

October 3, 2026 — Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

October 10, 2026 — Indianapolis, IN (Lucas Oil Stadium)

October 17, 2026 — Charlotte, NC (Bank of America Stadium)

October 24, 2026 — Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium)

October 29, 2026 — Hollywood, FL (Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

November 7, 2026 — Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium)

