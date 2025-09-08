CIB: Upgrades Coming to Lucas Oil Stadium and Victory Field

Sport Graphics

INDIANANPOLIS–Upgrades are coming soon to Lucas Oil Stadium and Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis.

Capital Improvement Board (CIB) Executive Director Andy Mallon says these upgrades are vital, so Indianapolis can keep attracting major sporting events.

“We are the Capital Improvement Board, and we continually invest in these buildings to make them new all the time so that they can remain competitive, and our sports franchises can do what they do in state-of-the-art facilities every year, not just after major renovations,” Mallon said in a weekend interview with Inside Indiana Business.

Mallon says Lucas Oil Stadium will get a $7.5 million upgrade to its WiFi system.

“It is super important to us and to the Colts, who are just a tremendous partner, that we have a fabulous user experience and fan experience. We’re replacing the Wi-Fi system yet again and, you know, we will consistently do that as technology changes,” said Mallon.

The stadium is supposed to get about $9.4 million worth of improvements in 2026.

Many seats at Victory Field will get replaced as well. The CIB expects the cost of the $4 million project to be split 50-50 with the Indianapolis Indians. Most of the 12,000 or so permanent seats are original to the stadium, which opened in 1996.

“It’s one of my favorite spots in all of Indianapolis. You can’t beat that view from the seats…but it’s important that we keep pace and continue to renovate that building a little bit every year,” Mallon continued in his conversation with IIB.

$16.7 million is also being spent on the development of three skywalks, including a connector to the Signia Hotel and Indiana Convention Center expansion that are currently being constructed and expected to bring a big boost to tourism in downtown Indianapolis.

“I think we are benefiting from generations, frankly, of investment and keeping our downtown core dense with these wonderful venues and almost 9000 hotel rooms in the skywalks to connect them,” Mallon said. “That’s what we sell the city as is the most connected city in the world.”