Local Leader Tackles Incivility in Political Discourse

CARMEL, IN – In a period marked by escalating political hostility, a local initiative is working to restore respectful dialogue and bridge deep-seated divides.

The effort, founded by Carmel City Council Member and Local Civic Leader Jeff Worrell, takes on new urgency following the recent assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, a tragic event that has highlighted the increasing incivility and violence in modern political discourse.

Worrell, the founder of Project Civility, is a new organization dedicated to fostering a more respectful society, explained that his journey began after his 2023 political campaign, which he felt was marked by a level of incivility he hadn’t seen before.

“I happened to run across a book by Alexandra Hudson called The Soul of Civility,” Worrell said. “What really struck me was the subtitle, ‘Timeless Principles to Heal Ourselves and Society.'” An author event with Hudson at the Carmel library, which Worrell anticipated would draw a small crowd, instead attracted 320 people. “That just showed me that there was a desire and a hunger to talk more about civility in our community,” he said.

Project Civility’s work is based on three core principles:

Respect: Approaching every conversation with the basic principle of respecting the other person as a human being, acknowledging they have a reason for their beliefs.

Search for Common Ground: Actively looking for something to build a relationship on, even in a disagreement.

Desire No Harm: A commitment to not punish, embarrass, or hurt another person, regardless of their political or personal beliefs.

Worrell reflected on the historical relationship between political rivals like Tip O’Neill and Ronald Reagan, who could fiercely disagree but still maintain a personal friendship. “Today, society has lost the ability to “disagree and then still go on and have a relationship.”

To address this, Project Civility is hosting its inaugural National Summit on Civility in Carmel on September 26th and 27th. The summit, open to the public, will feature former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels in a fireside chat with author Alexandra Hudson on Friday night.

The all-day Saturday workshop will bring together community, political, and religious leaders to provide practical tools and skills for practicing civility in their own communities. Worrell said he believes the summit is the launch of a new movement.

“We believe that we are launching a movement to help people deal with the angst and the anger and just the uncomfortable conversations that happen in our world now. And we’ve got to go back to a different way.”

More details can be found at https://www.projectcivility.com/ and you can find the full interview HERE