Stark Demonstration Of The Difference Between Right And Left

Charlie Kirk's assassination clearly shows that when leftists construe words are violence, they will respond with actual violence.

Published on September 15, 2025

Source: MELISSA MAJCHRZAK / Getty

Ethan Hatcher

The unthinkable came to pass when the crack of an assassin’s bullet rang out at Utah Valley University and tragically killed Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk. This was the ultimate demonstration that when leftists construe words are violence, they will respond with actual violence. Yet in the face of monumental injustice, there is a silver lining that thus far there have been no right in the streets or burning police precincts, no acts of retaliatory violence that are commonplace for Marxist but rejected by Republicans, proving Charlie Kirk’s ultimate message that there is a distinct difference in moral values between the right and the left. Now put plainly for all to see here to more in the passing of a free speech icon and condemn the radical violence of leftists lunatics with perfect clarity is the one and only producer Carl who joins us for a special edition of Carl’s Conspiracy Corner.

