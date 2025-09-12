Charlie Kirk Died As A Martyr For Free Speech

Source: David Ryder / Getty

I have never been one to not speak about my judaism, But I don’t think I’ve ever discussed the idea of faith. For me, that’s not my conversation as I approach things here on the show, as I approach things in my life, my Judaism is there, But I talk about logic. They’re always about reason. They’re always about what is the principle for which we are standing engaging, and sometimes that principle does have its faith components. But I find myself always on the conversation of to each their faith and let them have it and have at it. That is different than you should keep it in the home and quiet and not for the world. I don’t believe that at all. The discussion of the assassination of Charlie Kirk yesterday, at the age of 31, as he was speaking at Utah Valley University, he was not one to share that view. We were not friends, we did not know each other. We met once that I remember, but he was someone who spoke of his faith regularly. Josh Hammer joins me right now. Newsweek Senior editor at large, host of the Josh Hammer Show. Josh writes frequently. He has written about anti Semitism, writes about our political climate and culture. And as you had posted on Twitter X yesterday, you have a book coming out and you were speaking with Charlie about it, and Charlie was going to be utilizing the book and sharing information about the book on this tour that he was doing, the American Comeback Tour and all the colleges that he would go to. I did not know you guys were that close. So let’s start with your thoughts on Charlie Kirk and this horrific assassination that took place

