Indiana Fever Facility Breaks Ground Near Gainbridge

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders and Indiana Fever officials broke ground Thursday on a new sports performance center in downtown Indianapolis. The facility will sit on the former Marion County Jail site near East Maryland and Delaware streets, just a short walk from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mayor Joe Hogsett kicked off the event, calling the project part of a broader push to make Indianapolis “the capital of women’s basketball.” He pointed to nearby developments like a new hotel and expanded convention center as signs the city is continuing to invest in its downtown.

“I think this is the beginning of an incredible transformation,” Hogsett said. “Not only in this area of our downtown, but also in how we present ourselves nationally.”

Fever President and CEO Mel Raines said the new facility will help the team bring in and support top-level talent. “To my knowledge, there’s nothing like this across the league,” she said. “This new facility is the next step in attracting elite players to Indianapolis.”

She said the center will focus on training, recovery, and keeping players healthy. “Results come from preparation,” Raines said. “The performance center is part of that preparation—but so is keeping players healthy and available.”

The building will connect to Gainbridge Fieldhouse via a skybridge and operate under the Pacers Sports & Entertainment umbrella. Raines said the setup reflects how the Fever and Pacers work together. “Our organizations operate as one family, both on and off the court,” she said.

The city is transferring the land to the Capitol Improvement Board, which will oversee the site while the Pacers group runs it. Once that agreement ends, the building will become CIB property. The Pacers and Colts also use CIB-owned land for their practice facilities.

Construction is expected to wrap up in 2026. Fever officials say the project builds on the city’s track record of hosting major women’s basketball events, including the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.