Labor Day Travelers Can Expect Lower Fares, Bigger Crowds

Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

Labor Day is fast approaching, and the extended three-day weekend could be the perfect excuse to book a last-minute flight.

For those eyeing a domestic getaway, the timing is ideal: there’s plenty of time to make the trip worthwhile, and travelers can take advantage of a wide range of destinations. Even better, airfare is trending downward, and savvy flyers can rack up travel rewards by putting expenses on airline or credit cards.

Falling Prices, Rising Demand

AAA reports that roundtrip domestic airfare has dropped 6% compared to last year, now averaging $720 per ticket. Popular spots topping travelers’ lists include New York, Atlanta, Denver, and Orlando.

It’s not just flights seeing a dip in price—hotel rates are down 11% year over year, and car rental costs have slipped by 3%.

AAA’s analysis looked at flight booking data for August 28 through September 1 and compared it to the same period in 2024.

Where Travelers Are Headed

The Pacific Northwest is proving especially popular this year, with Seattle overtaking Orlando as the most sought-after domestic destination. New York ranks third, followed by Boston’s laid-back charm and the adventurous appeal of Anchorage, Alaska.

International travel, on the other hand, is coming in higher. Average fares abroad have increased 8% from last year. Despite that, European cities remain strong contenders for holiday travelers, with Vancouver securing the top spot internationally, followed by Rome, Dublin, London, Paris, and Amsterdam.

Record-Breaking Crowds Expected

Last Labor Day weekend, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 17.1 million passengers, hitting a record-breaking peak of 2.91 million travelers in a single day—the busiest day of the year.

This year is set to be even bigger. TSA projects 17.4 million people will take to the skies between August 28 and September 3, with the busiest day once again expected to see 2.91 million flyers.

