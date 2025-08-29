Listen Live
Travel

Labor Day Travelers Can Expect Lower Fares, Bigger Crowds

With airfare and hotel prices dropping just in time for the long weekend, millions of Americans are gearing up for one of the busiest Labor Day travel seasons yet.

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TSA Family Lanes
Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

Labor Day is fast approaching, and the extended three-day weekend could be the perfect excuse to book a last-minute flight.

For those eyeing a domestic getaway, the timing is ideal: there’s plenty of time to make the trip worthwhile, and travelers can take advantage of a wide range of destinations. Even better, airfare is trending downward, and savvy flyers can rack up travel rewards by putting expenses on airline or credit cards.

Falling Prices, Rising Demand

AAA reports that roundtrip domestic airfare has dropped 6% compared to last year, now averaging $720 per ticket. Popular spots topping travelers’ lists include New York, Atlanta, Denver, and Orlando.

It’s not just flights seeing a dip in price—hotel rates are down 11% year over year, and car rental costs have slipped by 3%.

AAA’s analysis looked at flight booking data for August 28 through September 1 and compared it to the same period in 2024.

Where Travelers Are Headed

The Pacific Northwest is proving especially popular this year, with Seattle overtaking Orlando as the most sought-after domestic destination. New York ranks third, followed by Boston’s laid-back charm and the adventurous appeal of Anchorage, Alaska.

International travel, on the other hand, is coming in higher. Average fares abroad have increased 8% from last year. Despite that, European cities remain strong contenders for holiday travelers, with Vancouver securing the top spot internationally, followed by Rome, Dublin, London, Paris, and Amsterdam.

Record-Breaking Crowds Expected

Last Labor Day weekend, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 17.1 million passengers, hitting a record-breaking peak of 2.91 million travelers in a single day—the busiest day of the year.

This year is set to be even bigger. TSA projects 17.4 million people will take to the skies between August 28 and September 3, with the busiest day once again expected to see 2.91 million flyers.

Kendall and Casey discuss the stats and their big plans for Labor Day weekend:

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close