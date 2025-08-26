Fountain Square Skid Row Is Growing
Fountain Square Skid Row Is Growing. That’s our Democrat led Indianapolis. The city doesn’t work.
So, the homeless encampment still remains… August 11th, right, that was the plan. August 11th, this thing would be gone, this thing would be finished, and we would tear it all down in Indianapolis. But I guess I guess that’s the not the case. Ryan Hedrick with the reporting over there at WIBC.com talking to local realtors there. You have to take in consideration the person who might be buying this home. Are they young, are they single? Are they older? Is this going to be something that’s dangerous for them? It makes it very hard to buy in the right buyer for a property when this is what you have next door. Well, no kidding, I wholeheartedly agree the city does not care.
Listen to the “Fountain Square Skid Row Is Growing” discussion in full here:
Listen to the Show in Full here:
Watch the show in Full here:
Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!
Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
- Winter in Indiana: Cold and Dry Conditions Expected
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash