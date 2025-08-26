Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Fountain Square Skid Row Is Growing

That's our Democrat led Indianapolis. The city doesn't work.

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Homeless Encampment
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Fountain Square Skid Row Is Growing. That’s our Democrat led Indianapolis. The city doesn’t work.

Tony Katz:  

So, the homeless encampment still remains… August 11th, right, that was the plan. August 11th, this thing would be gone, this thing would be finished, and we would tear it all down in Indianapolis. But I guess I guess that’s the not the case. Ryan Hedrick with the reporting over there at WIBC.com talking to local realtors there. You have to take in consideration the person who might be buying this home. Are they young, are they single? Are they older? Is this going to be something that’s dangerous for them? It makes it very hard to buy in the right buyer for a property when this is what you have next door. Well, no kidding, I wholeheartedly agree the city does not care.

Listen to the “Fountain Square Skid Row Is Growing” discussion in full here:   

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show in Full here:   

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!  

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM   

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST    

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts    

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify    

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio    

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close