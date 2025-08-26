Fountain Square Skid Row Is Growing. That’s our Democrat led Indianapolis. The city doesn’t work.

Tony Katz:

So, the homeless encampment still remains… August 11th, right, that was the plan. August 11th, this thing would be gone, this thing would be finished, and we would tear it all down in Indianapolis. But I guess I guess that’s the not the case. Ryan Hedrick with the reporting over there at WIBC.com talking to local realtors there. You have to take in consideration the person who might be buying this home. Are they young, are they single? Are they older? Is this going to be something that’s dangerous for them? It makes it very hard to buy in the right buyer for a property when this is what you have next door. Well, no kidding, I wholeheartedly agree the city does not care.