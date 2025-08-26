California Man, “Serial Butt-Sniffer” Arrested AGAIN

Dogs can’t help but sniff each other’s backsides when greeting each other, and apparently this California man knows the feeling…

Calese Carron Crowder, age 38, proved that retail cheek scents are apparently his favorite cologne. Crowder—who clearly has a nose for trouble—was arrested after allegedly sniffing a woman’s behind inside a Walgreens in Burbank.

As if unwelcoming sniffing isn’t crazy enough, this isn’t the first time he’s been arrested for the same behavior.

This is just under a month since Crowder was apprehended on July 22—caught red‑sniffered at a Nordstrom Rack, covertly crouching behind a woman while indulging in his unique brand of harassment. Thanks to surveillance footage, police tracked him to a nearby Walmart and arrested him. He was later bailed out.

To top it off, Crowder is a registered sex offender with a history of similar sniff-happy performances in Glendale and Burbank stretching back to 2021.

Luckily, this time around the store staff recognized his well-scented signature and called the police, leading to his smooth, arrest‑adjacent detour.

Can we just put this creep in the pound for good?