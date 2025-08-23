Listen Live
Colts Win Final Preseason Game Over Bengals 41-14

Published on August 23, 2025

NFL: AUG 23 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Icon Sportswire

CINCINNATI, OH.–The Indianapolis Colts won their final preseason game over the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday afternoon at Paycor Stadium 41-14.

Splitting time at quarterback for the Colts was Notre Dame graduate Riley Leonard and Kansas alum Jason Bean. Leonard completed 15 of 20 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. That amounts to a quarterback rating of 120.6. Bean finished with 107 yards passing while completing 11 of 17 passes. He had a touchdown and an interception.

Both the Colts and Bengals emptied their benches to see what each player on their roster could bring to the table since this was the final preseason tuneup before rosters have to be cut down to 53 players.

The Colts had 26 first downs while the Bengals finished with 14. The Colts went 8-15 on third down conversions while the Bengals were 2-11.

Both teams had 10 total drives with the Colts having 472 total yards while Cincinnati finished with 228.

Laquon Treadwell led the Colts in receiving with 116 yards on 6 receptions and a touchdown. Their leading rusher was Nate Noel with 63 yards on 7 carries.

Desmond Ridder was the Bengals starting quarterback for this game. he threw for 75 yards and an interception. That interception got returned for a 35-yard touchdown by Daniel Scott.

Both the Bengals went 1-2 in the preseason.

The Colts start the regular season September 7 at 1 pm vs the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals also start their season September 7 at 1 pm against the Cleveland Browns.

