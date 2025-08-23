Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY

No one likes change, especially when it comes to nostalgia and food.

Cracker Barrel’s rebrand was announced earlier this week and boy, are people feeling a certain way.

In an effort to refresh their brand, Cracker Barrel revealed a new logo. The original logo with a sweet old man leaning next to a barrel against the homey Cracker Barrel font is no more. Grandpa is out and ‘clean modern aesthetic’ is in. All that remains of the restaurant’s logo is the golden-yellow backdrop and the name “Cracker Barrel” with a ‘fresh’ new font.

The logo alone has upset the internet, but the additional announcement of remodeling the inside of the ‘old country store’ is the nail in the coffin.

The campaign, “All the More,” is what is inspiring the restaurant to replace the rustic, antique-filled wall atmosphere with a modern farmhouse style. Check out this blunt, yet hilarious review.

The online backlash has even seeped into Cracker Barrel shares, which has fallen more than 12% since Thursday.

Still, the CEO and company stand by the change. They said their values and “Uncle Herschel” (the old timer removed from the main logo) will always be a part of the brand.

If anything, Cracker Barrel has united people of all political beliefs, faiths, and cultures during these trying times… maybe just not the way Grandpa had hoped.