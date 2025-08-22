Listen Live
Man Stole $1 Million from Grandmother in Madison

Published on August 22, 2025

Eric Dyer
Source: Indiana State Police / Indiana State Police

MADISON, IN – A South Carolina man faces multiple felony charges after being arrested by police in Madison today, accused of stealing nearly $1 million from his elderly grandmother.

Eric Dyer, 54, of Batesburg, South Carolina, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Jefferson County, Indiana. The investigation, which led to his apprehension, was a collaborative effort between the Indiana State Police-Special Investigation Section and the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post.

The case began in May 2024 when a financial institution reported suspicious transactions involving the bank accounts of an elderly woman living in an assisted living facility in Jefferson County. Investigators, including Detective Tim Denby and Detective Jason Duncan, learned that in 2021, Dyer was named power of attorney and legal guardian for his grandmother.

A review of her bank records showed that between 2022 and 2024, Dyer withdrew nearly $1 million from her accounts for his personal use. During this time, investigators also learned that Dyer had fallen behind in paying for his grandmother’s assisted living care.

After the investigation was concluded, the case was presented to the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office. As a result, a warrant was issued for Dyer on charges of Theft, Money Laundering, Corrupt Business Influence, and Neglect of a Dependent. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of Elder Abuse.

Dyer was arrested this morning at a local hotel and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail, awaiting his initial court appearance. The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office and Indiana Adult Protective Services assisted in the investigation.

The arrest highlights a growing concern about elder financial abuse, a crime that often goes unreported. According to the FBI, victims of elder fraud nationwide lost over $3.4 billion in 2023.

