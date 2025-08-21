Listen Live
Local

Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

Wachner most recently taught fourth-grade math at an Invent Learning Hub charter school.

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

INDIANAPOLIS –Police arrested Julian Wachner, a local teacher and well-known composer, on preliminary charges of child exploitation and child pornography. He was booked into Marion County Jail Wednesday.

Wachner most recently taught fourth-grade math at an Invent Learning Hub charter school. He’s also a recognized composer and conductor with several albums and published works.

Back in 2022, Wachner was let go as music director at Trinity Church Wall Street after one sexual misconduct allegation, and he also lost a position at Juilliard, where the accuser worked at the time.

He later sued Juilliard for defamation, saying the school never properly investigated the claim and that the statements they made hurt his career. That lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, which basically means it can’t be filed again.

Since then, a Georgia court ordered Wachner’s accuser to pay $117,892 in damages for reputational harm she caused other people with false claims. During that trial, witnesses said she had made multiple unfounded allegations against several men, some of which ended up benefiting her financially.

In a 2022 affidavit, Wachner said a 2014 encounter with the woman didn’t go beyond kissing and over-the-clothes contact. He also called Juilliard’s response to the New York Times misleading and defamatory.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close