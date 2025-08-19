Listen Live
Local

IndyGo Unveils $432 Million Budget for Blue Line Construction

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

An IndyGo bus.
Source: (Photo provided by IndyGo.)

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo has unveiled a proposed $432 million budget for 2026, which would mark a significant increase in spending for the transit agency.

The budget’s main focus is the construction of the Blue Line and a new bus garage, but it also includes plans to purchase new buses and a potential fare increase for riders.

What the Money Funds
The proposed budget is about $90 million more than the approved 2025 budget, with most of the increase going toward the Blue Line project and a new bus garage on the city’s east side. The Blue Line, once complete, will connect Cumberland to the Indianapolis International Airport, primarily along Washington Street.

The agency also plans to purchase 28 new buses—half standard buses and half paratransit vehicles—to replace aging ones in its current fleet.

Security and Fares
Safety is another key component of the budget. IndyGo plans to increase security with new cameras on all buses and at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center. The budget also includes hiring four new transit security officers.

For riders, the biggest change could be a fare increase from $1.75 to $2.75 per ride.

Public Hearings and Approval Process
The IndyGo board is scheduled to vote on the budget on August 21. If approved, the budget will then be presented to the City-County Council for public hearings and a vote. The City-County Council is expected to vote on the city’s entire budget on October 6.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close