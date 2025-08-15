Listen Live
Why Are Americans Drinking Less?

Post Covid, Gen Z is drinking less. West Fork Whiskey Company in Westfield is taking on this challenge by hosting "From Hollywood To The Heartland" and providing adult beverages worth going out for.

Published on August 15, 2025

Penicillin - whiskey-based cocktail alcohol with lemon juice and syrup
Source: SimpleImages / Getty

Tony Katz:  

It was a Gallup Poll and it says Americans are drinking less.

Now, this has been an ongoing conversation:

You guys know I do Eat! Drink! Smoke! the Cigar and Bourbon show heard all across the country. We have been discussing this regularly. Gen Z is not a drinking generation. Between their own views of Ozempic with other generations other things, Drinking is just not what they do. It’s definitely nonalcoholic. Is where they’re at bars that just do mocktails, nonalcoholic beers like Athletic. It’s been a thing in the bourbon industry is feeling it in a large, large way. That doesn’t mean that it’s all going away. There are still local distilleries that are still major distillers. And me, I’m still a huge fan of the art. Julian Jones joins me now from west Fork Whiskey in Westfield, Indiana. Not only getting ready for the LIV Golf event that’s taking place there, but also the home of my event with actor producer Nick Searcy from Hollywood.

From Hollywood To the Heartland that is taking place at West Fork Whiskey in a Westfield, the Old Hamer Brands, the West Fork Brands, And I want to get into the event itself because I’m thrilled that you guys are a part of it and you’ve really added some things to it that are it’s going to sell us out. The things you’ve added to it are going to cause the sellout. But let’s start with the industry itself. As you pay attention to these things. You’ve owned this distillery, you’re putting out the barrels. But the world has changed post COVID. What is it that you guys are seeing?

Listen to the discussion in full here:    

Listen to the Show in Full here:   

Watch the show in Full here:   

Indiana

Close