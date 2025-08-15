Why Are Americans Drinking Less?

Source: SimpleImages / Getty

It was a Gallup Poll and it says Americans are drinking less.

Now, this has been an ongoing conversation:

You guys know I do Eat! Drink! Smoke! the Cigar and Bourbon show heard all across the country. We have been discussing this regularly. Gen Z is not a drinking generation. Between their own views of Ozempic with other generations other things, Drinking is just not what they do. It’s definitely nonalcoholic. Is where they’re at bars that just do mocktails, nonalcoholic beers like Athletic. It’s been a thing in the bourbon industry is feeling it in a large, large way. That doesn’t mean that it’s all going away. There are still local distilleries that are still major distillers. And me, I’m still a huge fan of the art. Julian Jones joins me now from west Fork Whiskey in Westfield, Indiana. Not only getting ready for the LIV Golf event that’s taking place there, but also the home of my event with actor producer Nick Searcy from Hollywood.

From Hollywood To the Heartland that is taking place at West Fork Whiskey in a Westfield, the Old Hamer Brands, the West Fork Brands, And I want to get into the event itself because I’m thrilled that you guys are a part of it and you’ve really added some things to it that are it’s going to sell us out. The things you’ve added to it are going to cause the sellout. But let’s start with the industry itself. As you pay attention to these things. You’ve owned this distillery, you’re putting out the barrels. But the world has changed post COVID. What is it that you guys are seeing?

