Is There Proof Of The Deepfake Video’s Existence? There’s a lot of speculation regarding it’s existance, but until we have actual proof that it exists, it’s only speculation.

Tony Katz:

OK. I have heard now multiple stories about the Lieutenant governor Micah Beckwith and this conversation of AI videos and investigations.

Um, I’ve heard this now for a week. There was an investigation done. And it was done by Beckwith’s office and it was a day and they haven’t released the information about it. Well. People might ask questions if you don’t tell them what happened, if I understand the story right? There was a piece written by Tom LoBianco in a group called in a place called 24 Site News where there was an AI video of a state representative’s wife at an event and the AI video manipulated it for her to be topless.

And two people watched it. The deputy chief of staff and an attorney watched the video in the Lieutenant governor’s office. Somebody else I guess was was was there. This was the wife of state Representative Craig Haggard. Haggard who allegedly is on the video. As I know it, nobody has been able to confirm the existence of the video. So I understand this that has not happened yet. LoBianco says it was based on multiple sources. OK. Allow me for a moment. I think that the Lieutenant governor has looked foolish since entering office. I know that there are plenty of people who like him because they’re focused on the religious aspect. They like him because he’s a man of faith. That’s why you like him. Um, I have found him to be off putting in our interviews. I have found him to be not fully in control of his own emotions in interviews, not liking a challenge in the slightest, but to give him credit far better than anything. Diego Morales would do because FN Diego man, he won’t answer a question.. Fake news. Diego Morales he brought up fake news and the idea that he’s a Republican or a conservative is fake news. So fake news Diego, I would just shorten it to F N Diego because it’s just easier for everybody to remember. Yeah. It’s just so so it’s FN Diego.

Hey, Lindsey Eaton, comms director, how you feeling about that e-mail? Still the right choice to respond to us that way? Just wondering. What I know is I’m hearing a lot of speculation, including the actual allegation itself, and I don’t have any proof. And I want to know why it is we’re buying in to the to the commentary of Tom LoBianco and why we’re buying into the OHH, my gosh. Look what’s happened here. Someone give me some proof? Everybody wants to tell me they know where Joe Hogsett was for two nights of rioting. Could I get some proof, please? We have riots in Indianapolis years ago, Joe Hogsett is nowhere to be found. No one will answer the question. If you were to catch me out any given day, someone will tell me, ohh, I know where Joe Hogsett was. “I know what happened.” No, you don’t, because you have no proof. I cannot come to these airwaves without proof. I don’t know what the hell’s going on here. I’m not interested in vendettas. I just told you what I think about the guy. It ain’t very much. And, and Governor Braun, who is scheduled on the show tomorrow, I absolutely believe it is your responsibility to stand up and say “we don’t do this stuff here”, the Diego Morales stuff. That stuff doesn’t happen. This stuff, this stuff is beyond the pale. Yes, leadership comes from the top. Get on that. But I haven’t seen proof and I’m not interested in in the hit jobs. I’m not interested in in vendettas. I don’t know what I’m looking at here. What do we have? What in the world do we have? And by the way. This if the video exists. Well, then we’ve got two things. Did you look at it and be like, ohh, my gosh, did you see this? Or did you look at this and say, hey, I’ve seen this video 12 times, come here, take a look at this. Ohh, let me send this to 12 people because there is a difference. When you saw the video, if you saw the video, did you report it? But what we’re seeing, what we’re hearing is that it didn’t happen. That’s what Beckwith’s office is saying. So let me go in a different direction for a moment. The only thing worse than the crime is what? Let me hear from the people in the cheap seats. “It’s the cover up”, that’s right. And so I will state as clear as day. I want proof, otherwise this whole thing is nonsense. If you had proof you could say anything you want. You’re never going to hear me say a word. But without proof there is such a weirdo witch hunt going on. Count me out. Count me out.

