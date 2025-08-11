Listen Live
Hogsett Is The Reason Why People Don’t Want To Live In Indianapolis

What's more pathetic: Joe Hogsett's staff that stays, or Diego Morales' staff that stays?

Published on August 11, 2025

Joe Hogsett
Hogsett Is The Reason Why People Don’t Want To Live In Indianapolis. What’s more pathetic: Joe Hogsett’s staff that stays, or Diego Morales’ staff that stays?

Tony Katz:  

So you’ve got Joe Hogsett presenting his budget, $1.7 billion. I believe 1.65 billion of that is to teach his staff not to abuse women. What? What is he? Is he gonna deny it? Is he gonna deny that he’s a disgusting person who hires a disgusting staff that gets engaged and disgusting things and they still stay? What is more pathetic? Is it that Joe Hogsett staff stays with him or is it that Diego Morales‘ staff stays with him?

Diego Morales
I mean, there, there’s an argument to be made here that one is indeed more pathetic than the other. I mean, we can, we can play the game… I don’t know if it is indeed a people who have stuck with Joe Hogsett or people who stuck with Diego Morales. I will admit the Hogsett people are at least more quiet. Lindsey Eaton going full Tokyo Rose is not something I had in my bingo card.

